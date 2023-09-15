Leeds United star ‘feels important’ to club amid speculation over permanent transfer
Leeds United faced a hefty exodus during the summer following their relegation from the Premier League.
Leeds United could potentially consider signing off on the permanent transfer of Marc Roca, who left Elland Road in July to join Real Betis on loan. The Spaniard returned to home soil on a season-long deal, with the option to extend for a further year but no obligation to buy clause in his contract.
Roca is delighted with his move though and a full-time transfer could be something both sides consider moving forward. According to Estadio Deportivo, Leeds will be able to deploy the midfielder to Betis again if they are unable to secure promotion from the Championship this season, but after that, separate negotiations would need to take place to move forward.
Since his move, Roca has said he ‘feels important to the coach’ and ‘feels valued by the club and appreciates the affection’ received from his teammates and the fans. The 26-year-old was part of a pretty hefty summer exodus following Leeds’ relegation and he joined nine other players who left the club on loan. A total of 15 players headed for the exit either on permanent or temporary deals off the back of the Whites’ nightmare 2022/23 season.
Roca has discussed his move and has said he is ‘comfortable and very happy’ at Betis and admitted that it is ‘even better’ than what he expected prior to the move. The midfielder didn’t give too much away when discussing a potential permanent move, but merely said he is ‘focused on the present’ and the two clubs must discuss options between themselves.
The report says that ‘a lot of ground has been covered’ to try and materialise a full-time move. Since arriving at the club, Roca has started every single match for Betis and has quickly established himself as a firm favourite. His contract with Leeds runs until 2026 and with a Transfermarkt value of €10 million (£8.5m), the LaLiga side could land him for a very cost-effective amount.