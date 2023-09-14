Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Supercomputer predicts where Leeds United, Ipswich Town, Leicester City, Southampton, Sunderland & West Brom will finish in Championship promotion battle

Leeds United are back in Championship action this weekend

Ben McKenna
By Ben McKenna
Published 14th Sep 2023, 12:03 BST

Leeds United return to Championship action against Millwall on Sunday afternoon as they look to bank their second league win of the season.

The Whites have picked up six points from their opening five league fixtures, winning one, drawing three and losing the other. Daniel Farke has had two weeks to work with his non-international players as he looks to get his ideas across after being appointed in the summer.

Leeds’ only win of the season so far was a thrilling 4-3 victory over Ipswich Town. Football analysts at Online Sportsbook BetVictor have deployed their predictive Championship supercomputer once again, with projections simulating the outcome of the remaining season, incorporating current standings and recent form.

Here’s where Leeds are being tipped to finish...

Predicted points: 39. Goal difference: -30.

1. 24th: Sheffield Wednesday

Predicted points: 39. Goal difference: -30.

Predicted points: 42. Goal difference: -31.

2. 23rd: Rotherham United

Predicted points: 42. Goal difference: -31.

Predicted points: 48. Goal difference: -23.

3. 22nd: QPR

Predicted points: 48. Goal difference: -23.

Predicted points: 49. Goal difference: -23.

4. 21st: Huddersfield Town

Predicted points: 49. Goal difference: -23.

