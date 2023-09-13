Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Leeds United manager Daniel Farke’s Championship win record compared to Sunderland, Norwich & other bosses

Daniel Farke’s career record in the Championship compared to managers at Leeds United’s second tier rivals.

By Mark Carruthers
Published 13th Sep 2023, 17:43 BST
Updated 13th Sep 2023, 17:58 BST

It has been a challenging start to life at Leeds United for Daniel Farke after his side won just one of his first five games in charge. There is no doubt relegation into the Championship was a major blow for the Whites and Farke’s appointment was made largely based on his experience of helping Norwich City secure promotion back into the Premier League on two occasions during his four-year reign at Carrow Road.

The former Canaries boss already has a strong record in the second tier and he will hope to improve his win percentage by enjoying a successful first season in charge at Elland Road. But how does Farke’s career record in the Championship compare to the likes of Neil Warnock, Michael Carrick and David Wagner and other managers across the division as he looks to move on from an underwhelming start to his reign?

1. Current Championship managers’ career win percentage in the second tier.

Championship win percentage - 0% (from 5 games)

2. Michael Duff (Swansea City)

Championship win percentage - 20% (from 5 games)

3. Erol Bulut (Cardiff City)

Championship win percentage - 22% (from 41 games)

4. Matt Taylor (Rotherham United)

