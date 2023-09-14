Leeds United’s ‘rejection’ of summer Rangers approach emerges as Millwall prediction made
Leeds United are now ramping up their preparations for this weekend’s clash with Millwall.
The Whites drew their final game before the break, and they will be looking to kick on now that they have a settled squad and fewer distractions. Daniel Farke will be expected to lead his squad to promotion contention this season, but the Championship is as competitive as ever, and Leeds are going to have to get up and running quickly after a mixed start.
In the meantime, we have rounded up all the latest news and transfer rumours surrounding Elland Road.
Shackleton interest
Scottish club Rangers were said to have explored a deal to sign Leeds star Jamie Shackleton during the summer.
The Atheltic have reported that Shackleton emerged as one of Michael Beale’s targets during the summer, but a move never developed, and that was likely because Farke saw the value in Shackleton’s versatility. The defender has forced his way into Farke’s plans, starting the draw with Sheffield Wednsday last time out.
It’s not clear to what stage Rangers took their interest, but what is clear is that Leeds will be glad they didn’t sell, given they are now using Shackleton.
Prutton’s prediction
Sky Sports’ EFL pundit David Prutton has tipped Leeds to come off second best against Millwall - who have one more point that Leeds - this weekend.
He wrote: “Millwall have had a couple of decent results in a row now to ease the criticism being aimed at Gary Rowett. They will undoubtedly be there or thereabouts again this season.
“Leeds will probably be more relieved than any other club that the transfer window is shut, and Daniel Farke can concentrate on what they have. Will that stability help at The Den? I’m not too sure for now. Home win. Prediction: Millwall 2-1 Leeds.“