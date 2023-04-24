Leeds United star ‘eyed’ by rivals as Javi Gracia called out

Leeds United are now entering the business end of the season as they continue their battle against the drop. The weekend brought more disappointment for the Whites, who were defeated by Fulham in the capital.

That defeat sucked Javi Gracia’s men closer to the drop zone, with just one point separating them from the relegation zone as we head into the final run-in. Attention now turns to clashes with two relegation rivals, starting this week against Leicester. With the pressure ramping up, we have rounded up all the latest news surrounding Elland Road.

Summerville claims

Newcastle are said to be keen on snapping up Leeds United star Crysensio Summerville should the worst happen to the Whites. According to Football Insider, the 21-year-old is already garnering attention after a number of bright performances during his first season at Elland Road, with German club Borussia Dortmund also reportedly interested. The report claims Newcastle are interested as they prepare for a likely return to Europe next season.

However, Leeds are extremely unlikely to sell Summerville this summer unless they do wind up suffering relegation to the Championship, particularly given how recently the forward joined the club.

Gracia criticism

Leeds boss Gracia has come in for more criticism following the weekend’s defeat to Fulham. Speaking on the Kelly and Wrighty Show, Sky Sports pundit Darren Bent said: “I don’t know what’s happening at half-time, their performances have been awful. They’re running all over the place, getting picked apart. Gracia has questions to answer.”