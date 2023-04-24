Every word from Leeds United boss Javi Gracia's pre-Leicester City press conference on injuries, Angus Kinnear, Victor Orta and plea to fans
Leeds United face an absolutely massive relegation battle six pointer at home to Leicester City tomorrow, ahead of which Whites boss Javi Gracia held his pre-match press conference today.
Hot on the heels of hidings to Crystal Palace and Liverpool, fifth-bottom Leeds fell to a third Premier League defeat on the spin at the weekend as Saturday’s clash at Fulham ended in a 2-1 defeat. With just six games left, Gracia’s side are now only one point clear of the drop zone following a 2-1 victory for relegation rivals Leicester at home to Wolves and a goalless draw for Everton at Crystal Palace.
Victory for Leicester took the Foxes out of the drop zone and just a point and a place behind Leeds who they now visit for an enormous Tuesday night encounter under the Elland Road lights. Gracia spoke to the media at 1pm at Thorp Arch and here is everything that was said by United’s Spanish head coach.
Leeds United v Leicester City - Javi Gracia press conference every word
Is the job proving even harder than you envisaged?
“I enjoy my job because I prefer to be a player than a manager but I can’t do it. But I try to enjoy my job and knowing that there are good moments, bad moments and in this moment we are working hard because I think there are many people in this club, workers, all the people around the club that they really deserve to remain in the Premier League and thinking that I have to put everything to achieve the objective.”
You said you were getting 2 or 3 hours sleep when things were going well, are you getting any at all now?
“Yeah, I am sleeping the same. Not too much. But I have time. In June I sleep.”
How do you keep the players believing that this going to change?
“I think all of us can feel we are living tough moments in the most important part of the season. But at the same time we know, I remember when I arrived five games ago, we were second bottom and emotionally in a difficult moment as well and we were able to change that dynamic. And then now we did it and we can do it again after these three bad results. I mean we can we can change that dynamic and try to come back to the good results.”
On test of character and mental strength now?
“I think the mentality is important because in these two days we don’t have much time to prepare for the next game. It is more important what other work you can do and how you can do it. Of course you have to prepare for the game tactically but mentally I think now the team needs this support and that’s that’s the reason I tell you that I would like to ask the supporters to support players because in this moment they need it. They need them.”
Have the senior management offered you support and words of encouragement?
“I do my job in the training ground, I can see Victor, Angus around the team after the game, before the game, always supporting me and supporting the team but what I can say is what I said before - I will be very happy for for these people because I know the effort they are doing to finish well.”
Is this game bigger than the cup final you had with Watford?
“All the games are important and for me the next game is the most important, it is the moment I am living and I put my life there. I put everything in this game in this challenge. In these next games, six games is my life and we are all concentrating on that. What I lived in my past was important in that moment and good memories for me but now the present is important.”
If things don’t start well tomorrow and the crowd grow unhappy, are you concerned how player will react?
“If I can say something to the fans it is support the players because they need them.”
On fan anger at Fulham, how badly do you need the fans to stick by your side?
“I told you after the game I can understand that the supporters are angry but at the same time I know they will support the team. I don’t have any doubt about that.”
On training - good atmosphere? Transmitting that to the matches?
“That’s the key, try to be able to take our work here to the competition. Of course it is hard because we are competing against good teams, against teams that have the objectives and it’s not easy but we have to change something to compete better.”