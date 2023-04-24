Meslier has come under fire after recent games for high profile errors and had a hand in both of Fulham’s goals in the 2-1 defeat, but his head coach has backed him and shared responsibility for the concessions with the rest of the players.

The youngster has been Leeds’ undisputed number one since taking over from Kiko Casilla in the 2019/20 campaign during the Spaniard’s racism ban, and has never previously been dropped due to form. Gracia says Meslier’s demeanour since Saturday’s loss was no different to normal.

“He reacts well, as usual,” said the head coach. “Always playing well, he has a very good character, always trying to improve like the rest of the players. We are conceding a lot of goals in the last games and it's something we need to do better but in the last press conference we spoke about that as well - it's not only about the keeper, it's about the team. We need to defend better and if we do, the keeper will always be better as well.”

BACKING: For Leeds United stopper Illan Meslier. Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images.

When pressed on whether or not Meslier would retain his manager’s backing and stay in the side for Tuesday’s huge relegation battle with the Foxes at Elland Road, Gracia responded: “I back all my players and after I decide for the next game.”

Elsewhere in the side Gracia has undisclosed injury and fitness issues to contend with as he picks a team for the biggest game of the season. “For the next game we have some players in this moment I'm not sure if they will be able to play,” he said.

Gracia restored captain Liam Cooper to the starting line-up and although the centre-back was Leeds’ best performer, he was unable to legislate for errors and sloppiness elsewhere on the pitch. Max Wober came back in after injury to play left-back, the position he was signed to play in January before spending all his time at centre-back, and he too was largely solid. Both men took whacks in the second half at Craven Cottage, but lasted the distance.

Adam Forshaw came off the bench as he continues to return from a long-term hip issue and Gracia admits the urgency of Leeds’ plight at the bottom of the table is not ideal for drip-feeding the midfielder back into action.