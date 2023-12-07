Leeds United forward Dan James has been reflecting on his season so far and his relationship with Daniel Farke

Leeds United forward Dan James says he and manager Daniel Farke were on the same page from their very first conversation with the Wales international enjoying arguably the best season of his career.

James was sent to Fulham on loan in the final hours of the 2022 summer transfer window, as doubt was cast over his long-term Leeds future. He played 29 times for the London club in all competitions, scoring three goals and providing two assists. When returning to Leeds after his season away, it was unclear what might lie ahead for him as a number of players headed for the Elland Road exit following the club's relegation. However, Farke - who was appointed in the summer by new owners 49ers Enterprise - made it immediately clear that James was a firm part of his plans.

James, who is under contract until 2026, told BBC Radio Leeds: “I think I came back a little later for pre-season with having internationals and he sat me down on the plan and just said how he felt and that he wants me here. I said exactly the same and having that was really nice to hear."

He added: "He [Farke] has just asked me to give it 100 per cent every time I go on the pitch, it is not really that we have sat down together one on one. It is just coming back and having the environment where everything is good around here. I wanted to come here this season and show what I can give to the team, as last season wasn't as good as I wanted to be. I wanted to put that in the past.

"He has been great with me since day one and said he wants me here and I want to be here more than anything, and was looking forward to getting back. We have a good team here and gel well, we just need to keep performing."

James has certainly hit the ground running on his Leeds return, the forward has six goals and four assists in 17 Championship appearances and has netted three times in his last four games. Two of those strikes came in games Leeds won by a single goal.

It is already the best scoring season of his career, despite the campaign not even reaching the midway point, while his tally of four assists is on course to match his campaign best total of 10, when he provided that amount for Swansea City in 2018-19.

Of his form this season, he said: "I've come back here, and what happened last season I don't want it to happen again. You want to play as much football as you, and last year with the World Cup everything happened so quick and the season was a little bit funny.