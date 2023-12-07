Leeds United's bounce-back-ability this season has been one of the cornerstones of their success so far, proven by recent matches against Swansea City and Middlesbrough in which the Whites were forced to come from behind.

There is no better evidence of Leeds never knowing when they're beaten under Daniel Farke than the Whites' last two outings at Elland Road. Despite finding themselves a goal down within the opening minutes in both games against Swansea and Boro, it was the contingent of home supporters leaving LS11 with their tails up at the end of 90 minutes.

Leeds restored parity in both fixtures within minutes, and against their northern rivals had gone in front less than four minutes after going behind, such was their reflex response to Emmanuel Latte Lath's opener.

Farke has instilled a 'never-say-die' mentality into his Leeds dressing room, proven by the fact United have won more points than any other Championship side this season when conceding the first goal. Of course, Farke will hardly be pleased by this statistic, but what he can take solace in is the fact his team do not collapse under pressure - in many cases they actually go on to win.

Leeds conceded the first goal in each of their opening four fixtures this season, but came away with five points and just one defeat. Conceding the first two goals against Norwich City at Carrow Road was the next indicator that Leeds refuse to remain on the canvas, fighting back with three second half strikes to take all the points on offer. Then, over the past eight days, back-to-back triumphs over the aforementioned Swans and Boro takes their tally to 14 points for the season when conceding first.