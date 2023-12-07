Leeds United defender Junior Firpo believes his competitive spirit, coupled with the pace of the English game, has contributed to his injury troubles whilst contracted at Elland Road.

The 27-year-old is currently spending time on the sidelines for the second time this season after suffering a hamstring injury with manager Daniel Farke prescribing a couple weeks rest from first-team action. Firpo missed the bulk of Leeds' start to the season with a separate issue, similar to last campaign when he sustained an injury towards the end of pre-season.

As a result, the Dominican Republic-born defender has lost his place in the team to free agent summer signing Sam Byram who has proven to be a safe pair of hands at left-back and has largely managed to remain fit despite reservations over his own injury history.

Speaking to the Spanish press in a new interview, Firpo has discussed what he believes to be the reason for his repeated injury problems, as well as the advice given to him by the club's medical team.

"You learn how to manage an injury, the hard way," Firpo says. "I'm very competitive, but in recent times it's been bad for me. I've had injury problems and I haven't known how to manage my comeback. Every time I come back they tell me: 'take it easy, take it easy, don't force yourself.'

"But of course, they make me play reduced [intensity] matches in training, I want to win, I go 100% and I get hurt.

"In England the pace is very high. The game doesn't allow you to play with fear because they're always sending balls in behind and you can't think about sprinting at 80%. Either you go 100% or they score a goal," he added.

Firpo admits not playing is a concern of his, but believes once he is back to peak fitness, his footballing ability will be able to convince Farke he deserves a shot at redemption in the starting XI.