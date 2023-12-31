Leeds United star could leave in cut price deal amid Everton, Inter and Lazio links

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The future of Leeds United star Wilfried Gnonto has come to the fore once again after reports in the Italian media suggested the Whites could allow the forward to leave Elland Road during the January transfer window.

Gnonto was widely expected to leave the club in the aftermath of the relegation from the Premier League and seemed set to force a move away after handing in a written transfer request in August. However, the 20-year-old remained part of Daniel Farke's squad as the former Norwich City manager looks to lead the Whites back to the top tier at the first time of asking.

Speaking at the time, Gnonto's agent Claudio Vigorelli said: “We have to talk to Leeds and we’ll see, but I think there will be options. The Premier League experience has been fantastic for him and I think he wants to continue in that direction. But right now, the focus is on the national team.”

However, the situation was diffused as Farke revealed he had given Gnonto a 'second chance' after the youngster apologised for his conduct ahead of a return to training.

He told BBC Radio Leeds: "At the beginning of the week he came to see me and explained his situation and he apologised that he had made a mistake. He asked if he could be involved in team training and he is 100% ready.

"My decision was to give him a second chance and if he impresses in training he will earn a spot in the squad. I'm always open to give a young player a second chance, but he knows that there is no third chance. The ball is in his court now."

The form of the likes of Crysencio Summerville, Daniel James and Joel Piroe has meant Gnonto has made just eight starts in all competitions and the former FC Zurich forward has scored just one goal and provided one assist during his time on the pitch.