Leeds United’s away form continues to be a problem as they head into 2024 and the joy of their recent win over Ipswich Town has been quickly forgotten.

For the first time under Daniel Farke the Whites have lost consecutive games, going down 2-1 at Preston North End and 1-0 at West Bromwich Albion. That makes it one win in five games for Leeds and there are now three sides at least six points ahead of them in the Championship. Here’s the YEP take on what transpired at The Hawthorns, when Farke went up against ex-Leeds coach Carlos Corberan.

Good day: Joe Rodon

One of those who stood up and at least held down his job. The defender tried to bring some progression to the performance from the back, and he was wholehearted in his defensive effort, despite looking to be struggling with a knock in the second half.

Bad day: Joel Piroe

This was another one of those games for Piroe, one of those that passes him by without anything like the impact he's capable of. There were no real chances for him in and around the area, and nothing seemed to come off for him at any stage in any area of the pitch. When Farke threw on a host of forward players later on, Piroe looked a bit lost.

Bad day: Daniel Farke

Consistency has been an issue for Leeds this season and Farke has struggled to get his men firing on the road, particularly against teams who park the bus. That has led to a growing suspicion among fans that if the opposition are defensively organised then they'll be able to stifle a very good attacking line-up and Leeds will struggle to come up with an answer. With the Piroe and Rutter dynamic not working at West Brom, Farke did alter it but once again he was unable to change a game through substitutions or chucking on forwards. Leeds simply crossed the ball into the area time and time again, against a big defence who were well able to defend aerial threats.

BAD DAY - Daniel Farke was once again unable to change a game with his substitutions and formation change as Leeds United lost 1-0 to West Bromwich Albion. Pic: Getty

Off-camera moments