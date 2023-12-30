Leeds United fans join tribute, mixed reception for Daniel Farke and off-camera West Brom moments
For the first time under Daniel Farke the Whites have lost consecutive games, going down 2-1 at Preston North End and 1-0 at West Bromwich Albion. That makes it one win in five games for Leeds and there are now three sides at least six points ahead of them in the Championship. Here’s the YEP take on what transpired at The Hawthorns, when Farke went up against ex-Leeds coach Carlos Corberan.
Good day: Joe Rodon
One of those who stood up and at least held down his job. The defender tried to bring some progression to the performance from the back, and he was wholehearted in his defensive effort, despite looking to be struggling with a knock in the second half.
Bad day: Joel Piroe
This was another one of those games for Piroe, one of those that passes him by without anything like the impact he's capable of. There were no real chances for him in and around the area, and nothing seemed to come off for him at any stage in any area of the pitch. When Farke threw on a host of forward players later on, Piroe looked a bit lost.
Bad day: Daniel Farke
Consistency has been an issue for Leeds this season and Farke has struggled to get his men firing on the road, particularly against teams who park the bus. That has led to a growing suspicion among fans that if the opposition are defensively organised then they'll be able to stifle a very good attacking line-up and Leeds will struggle to come up with an answer. With the Piroe and Rutter dynamic not working at West Brom, Farke did alter it but once again he was unable to change a game through substitutions or chucking on forwards. Leeds simply crossed the ball into the area time and time again, against a big defence who were well able to defend aerial threats.
Off-camera moments
Karl Darlow disappearing back down the tunnel during the warm-up, leaving Kristoffer Klaesson to face shots from goalkeeping coach Ed Wootten and Dani van den Heuvel. The starting stopper re-emerged a few minutes later to resume his preparations. Leeds fans joining the applause as West Brom paid tribute to supporters and ex-players who passed away in 2023, as an emotional rendition of The Lord's My Shepherd rang out at The Hawthorns. The two sets of fans singing in unison of their distaste for the game's live broadcaster, Sky Sports, during the first half. Djed Spence an animated figure as he made a point to Ethan Ampadu and Karl Darlow about the problems of the opening 45 minutes, coming off at the break. Spence shaping to take a throw to Rodon, seeing the defender wasn't prepared for it and showing frustration. It was obvious the centre-half was struggling though, stretching something. Rutter asking the Leeds fans to get more into it after finally winning a free-kick in the opposition half. Bamford making two approaches to the away end at full-time to show his appreciation. Farke directing those who had not yet been to applaud the visiting supporters. A mixed reaction for Farke from the away end as he himself approached.