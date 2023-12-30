Leeds news you can trust since 1890
9 players available to Leeds United for free in the January transfer window

Pre-contract agreements Leeds United could discuss in the January transfer window ready for summer.

By Georgia Goulding
Published 30th Dec 2023, 17:02 GMT
Updated 30th Dec 2023, 17:07 GMT

Leeds United could have a busy January transfer window ahead of them as they consider the potential incomings and outgoings in the new year. The Whites are fighting for their place back in the Premier League, and they stand a good chance of securing promotion, which could sway their narrative in the new year.

One option that should never be ruled out is signing players on free deals, and there are plenty of high profile names approaching the ends of their contracts in 2024. We've taken a look at the list of Premier League players who are entering the final six months of their respective deals and have cherry-picked some potential targets for Leeds.

We've listed nine realistic players who could fit in well at Elland Road and are, as it stands, set to leave their clubs next summer and could be approached in the new year to discuss their next move.

If Leeds gain promotion, experienced players like Welbeck could be tempted by the move, especially if they have a regular starting spot waiting for them at Elland Road

1. Danny Welbeck (Brighton)

Alli has slipped drastically out of the limelight due to lack of game time and injuries but he is a very capable playmaker who could boost Leeds' creativity

2. Dele Alli (Everton)

Sheffield United could be looking at relegation and will need to offload players in the summer

3. John Egan (Sheffield United)

At 29, Manquillo still has a lot to give and could be looking for a new challenge after seven years with Newcastle

4. Javier Manquillo (Newcastle)

Leeds have their own right-backs headed for the exit this summer so they could use a new recruit or two in that position

5. Nathaniel Clyne (Crystal Palace)

At 35, Evans has shown he can still play at the very highest level as he's stepped up for United this season. If he opts for a new club next year, he could provide important seniority to the Leeds backline

6. Jonny Evans (Manchester United)

