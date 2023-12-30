9 players available to Leeds United for free in the January transfer window
Pre-contract agreements Leeds United could discuss in the January transfer window ready for summer.
Leeds United could have a busy January transfer window ahead of them as they consider the potential incomings and outgoings in the new year. The Whites are fighting for their place back in the Premier League, and they stand a good chance of securing promotion, which could sway their narrative in the new year.
One option that should never be ruled out is signing players on free deals, and there are plenty of high profile names approaching the ends of their contracts in 2024. We've taken a look at the list of Premier League players who are entering the final six months of their respective deals and have cherry-picked some potential targets for Leeds.
We've listed nine realistic players who could fit in well at Elland Road and are, as it stands, set to leave their clubs next summer and could be approached in the new year to discuss their next move.