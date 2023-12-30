Leeds United suffered another setback in their automatic promotion race on Friday night, losing for the second consecutive game. The Whites came off second best away to fellow promotion chasers West Brom, continuing their less than ideal run on the road.

Daniel Farke's men will now go into the new year nine points behind second placed Ipswich Town, while Leicester City are 17 points better off. Here we round up all the latest surrounding Elland Road.

Rowett on penalty claim

Former Millwall boss turned part-time Sky Sports pundit Gary Rowett believes the referee was right to deny Leeds a penalty when Georginio Rutter was brought down in the first half against West Brom.

“At first instance, it looked like a good tackle, I mean, does he just get a little bit of contact with the ball? He certainly has contact with Rutter before," Rowett said on Sky Sports. “I’m fed up with all these penalties going the way of attackers, but again I’m not sure that’s clear enough to give a penalty.”

The Rutter penalty claim was a long shot, but there was another appeal on Wilfried Gnonto that was a stronger claim. Either way, Leeds will have to live with the defeat and move on quickly.

Leeds' key men

Sky Sports commentator Andy Hinchcliffe has pinpointed the one Leeds player he believes is most important. The Whites have had a number of standout players this season, even with their recent wobble, but one is undisposable, according to HinchCliffe.

