Leeds United are now just a matter of hours away from returning to Premier League after more than a month off.

The Whites take on Manchester City at Elland Road on Wednesday, and Jesse Marsch will be looking for a strong performance from his men as they look to increase their two-point advantage over the bottom three. The Whites have been up and down so far this season, and they need to find consistency, particularly defensively, if they want to avoid a relegation scrap.

The January transfer window could also help their case, and with that in mind, we have rounded up all the latest transfer news and rumours surrounding Elland Road:

January priorities

Leeds may put less emphasis on signing a winger during the January window thanks to the emergence of Crysencio Summerville, according to journalist Ryan Taylor.

“I do believe Leeds have got money to spend because of the Raphinha fee, so it’ll be interesting to see what materialises,” Taylor told GiveMeSport. “Saying that, though, Crysencio Summerville has been worth his weight in gold to them, so that might sort of lessen the need for a winger.”

The Whites do need a striker in the winter window, though, so they could opt to sign a striker who is also able to play wide.

Klich latest

Leeds star Mateusz Klich has reportedly received a juicy offer to leave the club. Klich has seen limited action this season, and he has been linked with a move away from Elland Road during the January window. According to The Athletic, the midfielder has an offer from MLS side DC United, and the signs are that he will leave the club one way or another in the January window.

