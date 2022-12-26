Leeds tried to sign rapidly rising Netherlands international star Gakpo last summer and Whites boss Jesse Marsch said the Whites were “99.9 per cent” there towards completing a deal. Gakpo, though, stayed put and the 23-year-old attacker excelled at this winter’s World Cup at which he scored three times. Marsch then admitted that Gakpo had got out of United’s price range and PSV have now announced that they have reached an agreement on the proposed transfer of the star winger to the Reds. Manchester United’s interest in Gakpo had been widely reported but the Dutch star will instead head to Anfield for what will be a record sale for PSV. A statement released by PSV on Boxing Day evening read: “PSV and Liverpool FC have reached an agreement on the proposed transfer of Cody Gakpo. The 23-year-old attacker will leave for England imminently where he will be subjected to the necessary formalities ahead of the completion of the transfer.”