Leeds United return to Premier League action tomorrow evening following the World Cup break. The Whites had to sit back and watch the majority of their league rivals play on Boxing Day.

Up first for Jesse Marsch’s side is a clash against Manchester City. In the meantime, here is a look at some of the latest news regarding the club...

Competition in defender pursuit

Leeds will face competition if they are to land linked-defender Ivan Fresneda from Real Vallodolid. The right-back, who is 18-years-old, is being tipped for a bright future in the game and has caught the eye in La Liga. According to reporter Fabrizio Romano on Twitter (see tweet below), Newcastle United and Borussia Dortmund have ‘joined’ the race for his signature.

Left-back on radar

The Whites are apparently keen on Philadelphia Union left-back Kai Wagner. He has been playing in the MLS for the past three years but is attracting attention from Europe this winter. As detailed in a report by The Athletic, Marsch’s side are ‘looking’ at him as a potential transfer option.

Attacking reinforcements eyed

