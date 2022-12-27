Leeds United ‘looking’ at defensive addition as Borussia Dortmund join transfer pursuit
Latest Leeds United news and rumours on Tuesday morning.
Leeds United return to Premier League action tomorrow evening following the World Cup break. The Whites had to sit back and watch the majority of their league rivals play on Boxing Day.
Up first for Jesse Marsch’s side is a clash against Manchester City. In the meantime, here is a look at some of the latest news regarding the club...
Competition in defender pursuit
Leeds will face competition if they are to land linked-defender Ivan Fresneda from Real Vallodolid. The right-back, who is 18-years-old, is being tipped for a bright future in the game and has caught the eye in La Liga. According to reporter Fabrizio Romano on Twitter (see tweet below), Newcastle United and Borussia Dortmund have ‘joined’ the race for his signature.
Left-back on radar
The Whites are apparently keen on Philadelphia Union left-back Kai Wagner. He has been playing in the MLS for the past three years but is attracting attention from Europe this winter. As detailed in a report by The Athletic, Marsch’s side are ‘looking’ at him as a potential transfer option.
Attacking reinforcements eyed
Sky Sports suggest Leeds are keen to bolster their striking options in the upcoming January transfer window. The Yorkshire club are reportedly eager to ‘add’ another attacker to their squad ahead of the second-half of the season. Their top scorer this term so far is Rodrigo on nine followed by winger Crysencio Summerville on four.