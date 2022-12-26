Fresh blows for Leeds United's sinking rivals but huge Newcastle United boost before Whites game

However, there was a particularly crushing blow for two of Leeds United’s sinking Premier League rivals as part of Boxing Day’s long-awaited return. Leeds will take on Newcastle at St James’ Park in a 3pm kick-off on New Year’s Eve and the Magpies climbed to second place with Boxing Day’s 3-0 success at Leicester City.

A third-minute penalty from former Whites striker Chris Wood was followed by further first-half strikes from Miguel Almirón and Joelinton as Newcastle jumped above Leeds United’s Wednesday night visitors Manchester City. City, though, who drop to third, are just a point behind second-placed Newcastle and have two games in hand. Leaders Arsenal are at home to West Ham United on Boxing Day night.

Defeat for Leicester left the Foxes in 13tth place but a sliding Everton side were dealt the hardest pill to swallow as they fell to a last-gasp 2-1 defeat at home to Wolves. Yerry Mina's strike put Everton ahead in the seventh minute but Daniel Podence equalised 15 minutes later and Rayan Ait Nouri then pounced for a 95th-minute winner.

BOTTOM: Southampton under boss Nathan Jones, above, pictured during Boxing Day's defeat at home to Brighton. Photo by Steve Bardens/Getty Images.

Victory for Wolves in new boss Julen Lopetegui’s first game in charge took them off the bottom of the division and up to 18th place, above Nottingham Forest on goal difference and a point clear of another sliding side in Southampton who now prop up the table following a 3-1 loss at home to Brighton.