Fresh blows for Leeds United's sinking rivals but huge Newcastle United boost before Whites game
Newcastle United have given themselves a huge boost ahead of the New Year’s Eve clash against Leeds United which has taken the Magpies to new heights under boss Eddie Howe.
However, there was a particularly crushing blow for two of Leeds United’s sinking Premier League rivals as part of Boxing Day’s long-awaited return. Leeds will take on Newcastle at St James’ Park in a 3pm kick-off on New Year’s Eve and the Magpies climbed to second place with Boxing Day’s 3-0 success at Leicester City.
A third-minute penalty from former Whites striker Chris Wood was followed by further first-half strikes from Miguel Almirón and Joelinton as Newcastle jumped above Leeds United’s Wednesday night visitors Manchester City. City, though, who drop to third, are just a point behind second-placed Newcastle and have two games in hand. Leaders Arsenal are at home to West Ham United on Boxing Day night.
Defeat for Leicester left the Foxes in 13tth place but a sliding Everton side were dealt the hardest pill to swallow as they fell to a last-gasp 2-1 defeat at home to Wolves. Yerry Mina's strike put Everton ahead in the seventh minute but Daniel Podence equalised 15 minutes later and Rayan Ait Nouri then pounced for a 95th-minute winner.
Victory for Wolves in new boss Julen Lopetegui’s first game in charge took them off the bottom of the division and up to 18th place, above Nottingham Forest on goal difference and a point clear of another sliding side in Southampton who now prop up the table following a 3-1 loss at home to Brighton.
The Saints have now now lost four games in a row whilst Everton have lost three games in a row. The Toffees are fourth-bottom, sitting just one point above the drop zone. Leeds remain 15th place although West Ham could move above them with a win at Arsenal.