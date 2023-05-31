Allardyce has pledged to offer his thoughts on how Leeds must build for the future, but did not commit himself to an Elland Road stay during his final press conference of the season last Sunday.

The 68-year-old may well volunteer his observations of what must be improved upon at Leeds, in an impromptu consultancy capacity, after the club returned to the second tier of English football, but discussions are expected to include his own managerial future at the club, as well.

Allardyce garnered just a single point from his four games at the helm, however blame for Leeds’ relegation hardly lies with the well-travelled Premier League coach. Big Sam’s short-term contract has come to an end but his association with Leeds may extend further, should discussions between club hierarchy and Allardyce deem his continuation suitable for all parties."I’ve had two promotions,” Allardyce said following Leeds’ relegation. “Both by what you wouldn't want to do: the play-offs. It’s alright if you win, it’s diabolical if you lose.

LEEDS, ENGLAND - MAY 28: Sam Allardyce, Manager of Leeds United, looks dejected after their sides defeat, resulting in their relegation to the Championship during the Premier League match between Leeds United and Tottenham Hotspur at Elland Road on May 28, 2023 in Leeds, England. (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

"Karl [Robinson] knows more than me, to be fair, about the Championship, so I would talk to him if we ended up sorting everything out here and see what [would] a better direction be to go.

"I think if I'm going to do anything, it's going to be here, but like I said those discussions will have to happen in the next few days.

"We’ll probably have to have a sit down, probably for a couple of days and, thrash it out is probably the right word, for both sides to be comfortable, because the last thing I'd want to do is walk into the football club and I'm not going in the direction we both agreed to,” Allardyce added, on whether he would continue in management.

Whether keeping Allardyce on for an assault on the Championship is the wisest course of action remains to be seen, but is not likely to be a popular choice among supporters. There is also no guarantee Allardyce himself would view Leeds as a desirable fit over a longer period either, until those conversations take place.

Despite naming six central defenders in the line-up on Sunday, Leeds were deemed to have stuck with their approach even after going a goal down inside two minutes against Tottenham Hotspur. Equally, Allardyce elected not to make changes – tactically or in terms of personnel – at half-time, either. Eighty seconds after the restart, Spurs added a second, which prompted the Leeds boss to make a raft of attacking substitutions.

Allardyce refutes the suggestion his style of play is perceived to be archaic in the modern era, but Leeds attempted 92 long passes against Spurs in their final game of the season, and 89 against West Ham United the previous week – the most and joint second-most long pass attempts United had recorded in a single fixture this season.

In each of Allardyce’s four games in charge, Leeds conceded over 2.00 xG (Expected Goals), suggesting the defensive solidity his teams are renowned for, did not materialise.

The decision to keep Georginio Rutter on the substitutes’ bench for the entirety of Allardyce’s first three matches, before introducing him at 2-0 down with 28 minutes remaining against Spurs, could also be called into question, especially considering the Frenchman looked bright during his half-hour stint.

It was his hold-up play which attracted Spurs defenders, providing the space and shooting opportunity for Jack Harrison to get one back on 66 minutes. But for all the talk of Allardyce’s man-management, the perceived reluctance to trust young trio Rutter, Crysencio Summerville and Willy Gnonto whilst simultaneously complaining about the team’s lack of goals, is a head-scratcher.

On Sunday, May 4, Allardyce was scheduled to take charge of a team in the annual ‘Manchester Remembers’ football match, which raises money for charities of the 2017 Manchester Arena bombing, an unselfish endeavour he has undertaken in recent years. Due to Leeds United commitments, namely his first game in charge at the Etihad Stadium the day before, ex-Premier League manager Joe Royle was required to stand in for the newly-appointed Whites boss.

"Even though I’m hugely disappointed, I’m grateful for the opportunity,” Allardyce said following relegation, appearing to reflect on his time at Elland Road as a thing of the past. “I think that the staff, what we've tried to do hasn't been good enough in terms of the results but I thought we tried all we could try to get better results out of the players, just not been able to achieve it.”

Big Sam’s most recent foray into Premier League management may ultimately serve as a reminder of his spell with West Bromwich Albion two years ago, which also ended with the Baggies going down. The bitter taste of relegation may test his resolve to manage at the highest level again, instead allowing further appearances in the dugout at charitable events – a noble pursuit few could be critical of, given what the 68-year-old has already achieved in the game.