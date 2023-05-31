Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Tyler Adams makes Leeds United admission after relegation and sends message to fans

Tyler Adams has reflected on the difficulties of not just the last few days but last couple of months with a message to the club’s fans upon relegation.
Lee Sobot
Published 31st May 2023, 16:05 BST
Updated 31st May 2023, 16:17 BST

Adams immediately impressed upon his switch from RB Leipzig to Leeds last summer, becoming a key cog in United’s team in centre midfield. Adams, though, suffered a hamstring injury in training in the middle of March which ended the USA international captain’s season as the midfielder required surgery.

The 24-year-old has not featured for Leeds since playing the duration of March’s 2-2 draw at Brighton and has been forced to play only a supporting role in the club’s battle against relegation. That battle ended unsuccessfully with relegation to the Championship on Sunday and Adams has now taken to social media to address the drop with a message to United’s “incredible” fans.

Adams wrote: “It's not just been a tough few days reflecting on what happened, it's been a tough couple of months having to watch from the sidelines and be unable to help my team, teammates and you guys, the fans, to keep us in the Premier League. All we can say as players is we're sorry. You guys have been incredible all season and deserved more.”

HELPLESS: Tyler Adams to Leeds United's cause since injuring his hamstring in March. Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images.HELPLESS: Tyler Adams to Leeds United's cause since injuring his hamstring in March. Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images.
