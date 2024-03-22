Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Former goalkeeper David James believes Archie Gray is 'following the mould' set by modern stars such as John Stones after the Leeds United youngster enjoyed a dream England under-21 debut.

Gray, who only turned 18-years-old 10 days ago, came off the bench after 82 minutes of England's friendly against Azerbaijan to make his first appearance at under-21 level. The Whites youngster was deployed in a more natural midfield role and made his mark in an instant, bombing forward to collect a ball in the box before stroking a calm finish home.

Somewhat ironically, given his role under Daniel Farke, it was a marauding run from the right-back spot that saw space open up but Gray looked as calm as ever drifting around midfield and keeping possession. The teenager's versatility was highlighted during the game and James, who was on co-commentary duties, paid the ultimate compliment in likening him to Manchester City star Stones.

“I mentioned Rico Lewis a few minutes earlier,” James said. “So many players nowadays can play in multiple positions. There was a time when if you could play more than one position you were considered a utility player, not specific for anything and arguably lower down the pecking order.

“As we've seen in Premier League footballers, as we've seen in international football, if you've got that versatility [you can succeed]. John Stones is probably the best example at the moment as a senior player, and Archie Gray is following that mould. He's been fantastic for Leeds this season and hopefully for him, his future is in a senior England squad playing in one of many different positions.”

Gray is now the fourth-youngest player to ever score for the England under-21s at 18 years and 10 days old. Only three players - Jude Bellingham, Theo Walcott and Jamal Musiala - opened their accounts before their 18th birthday.

It's the latest incredible moment in Gray's breakthrough campaign, with the academy graduate only making his first-team debut at Leeds on the opening day of the season against Cardiff City. Since then, the young star has been almost ever-present and earned Farke's trust in the biggest games.

Gray was name-checked by England first-team boss Gareth Southgate following last week's confirmation of his own squad for friendlies against Brazil and Belgium. Southgate cited him alongside the likes of Harvey Elliott and Kobbie Mainoo as youngsters making a shot for involvement in his plans.