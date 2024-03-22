Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Ilia Gruev has provided a crucial insight into the on-pitch work behind Leeds United's incredible defensive record.

Gruev's emergence as a first-team regular at Elland Road has coincided with Leeds enjoying an imperious run of form, closing the gap on Leicester City and eventually usurping them as Championship leaders. The Bulgarian has started 12 of his side's 13-game unbeaten streak and played the full 90 minutes in all but one - he was taken off at 3-0 up against Rotherham in February.

That streak has also included a ridiculous 10 clean sheets and Leeds have not conceded a single Championship goal from open play since the 1-0 defeat at West Brom in December. Gruev has not been the sole reason for his side's defensive strength but the Bulgarian, along with centre-backs Joe Rodon and Ethan Ampadu, has mastered the art of keeping teams out and owes it to maintaining focus when his side are attacking.

“When Cree [Summerville] has the ball on the wing or DJ [Dan James] or Willy [Gnonto] or Jaidon [Anthony], I know we're going to do a cross or going to play a risky ball or shoot and then I know my tasks aren’t any more to watch the ball,” Gruev told Leeds Live. “My task is then to watch their striker or their offensive midfielder and to be very close to him, so if something happened, we're close, we can get the ball as quickly as possible back and I can play again to those guys and we can create something.

“This is very important in this time of football because you have so much good players and if good players have a lot of space and time, then they will punish you. When the ball is in these areas, where I know it's going to get dangerous for the opponent, I watch Ampa [Ethan Ampadu] or Joe [Rodon], they watch me, we talk and then we organise: ‘You take him, I take him, we play two against three, we are good, move up.

“This is crucial for our game because when you lose it, you have a direct opponent and direct pressure again. If you don't do it well, they will do a counter-attack and then you have to sprint 70 metres down and then you have to, again, get back to the opposite goal and it's a long way to get there again. If you do it directly, there is a huge advantage for our game.”

Such has been Gruev’s form in midfield that Ampadu’s presence has not been missed, with the Welshman dropping into central defence. It was Ampadu’s ever-presence that restricted minutes for the £4m summer arrival but with Pascal Struijk injured, doors opened and even the Dutchman’s return could not deter Daniel Farke from changing things up.