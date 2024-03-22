Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Wilfried Gnonto does not believe in the narrative of his 'redemption' but insists 2024 has been good to him at Leeds United.

Gnonto got on the wrong side of Leeds supporters during a summer in which he tried to force a move away from Elland Road. Frustrated to see several bids from Everton rejected, the 20-year-old handed in a written transfer request and withdrew from the squad for games against Birmingham City and West Brom.

Manager Daniel Farke applied a hardline stance to the situation before welcoming Gnonto back into the squad, although all was not forgiven and sections of the fanbase continued to vent their frustrations. Gnonto ended 2023 as Dan James' back-up but injury to the Welshman opened a door and seven goals in 11 games has seen the forward back in the good books.

“I think 2024 is going really well for me and the team as well,” Gnonto told the Official Leeds United podcast. “I wouldn't say redemption because I know what I can do, I'm pretty sure of my qualities and I can say I'm confident, not arrogant but confident.

“I just believe in myself, I believe in the work I put in, even when things were not going well. You know football, it's tough. Mentally you can be a bit down. I've always been lucky to have my family with me and my teammates. Now I'm really happy at the moment, because I'm showing what I can do and helping the team.”

Gnonto was Leeds' shining light last season but unable to carry the team away from Premier League relegation on his own in what became a toxic season at Elland Road. The club went through four managers and many of their marquee signings ahead of the campaign underperformed before forcing moves away.

As chaotic as last summer was in West Yorkshire, the mass exodus offered Farke and 49ers Enterprises an opportunity to refresh the squad with youthful energy. The emergence of Georginio Rutter, Crysencio Summerville and Archie Gray has rejuvenated the team and Gnonto believes the good feeling among players has been key to their success.

“I've experienced many things in football but this season, the difference has been that everyone is enjoying themselves,” the Italian added. “Every day we come in and we are happy to see each other. We joke, we are having fun on the pitch but still working hard.