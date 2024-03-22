Leeds United teenager Archie Gray makes England history with well-taken goal on U21 debut
Gray was introduced late on in the game but still managed to get himself on the scoresheet, receiving infield from Brooke Norton-Cuffy's low pass before finishing confidently beyond the Azerbaijan goalkeeper to put the icing on a convincing team performance.
In doing so, Gray becomes the fourth-youngest player to score for England's Under-21 side at the age of 18 years and 10 days old. Only Jude Bellingham, Theo Walcott and Jamal Musiala have scored goals at a younger age for England's U21 side.
Gray was praised by England boss Gareth Southgate prior to his maiden U21 call-up last week, the Three Lions boss saying the Leeds teenager was developing 'exceptionally well', along with a trio of Premier League regulars.
"There are some players with the Under-21s who are doing exceptionally well, especially in midfield," Southgate said, upon announcing the senior squad earlier this month. "The likes of Kobbie Mainoo, Harvey Elliott - Rico [Lewis] was with us last time - Archie Gray at Leeds is doing very, very well I have to say, so there are a number of players in that group we could move in."
The Leeds youngster only made his professional debut at the beginning of 2023/24 but has gone on to play in excess of 40 times for Daniel Farke's Whites outfit who currently sit top of the Championship table. The 18-year-old had a strike chalked off last month as Leeds defeated Leicester City at Elland Road; the teenager's late attempt judged to have beaten goalkeeper Mads Hermansen via a heavy deflection off Foxes defender Wout Faes.
Gray's club-mate Charlie Cresswell was an unused substitute for Lee Carsley's side in their 5-1 rout of Azerbaijan. England's next encounter is at Bolton Wanderers' Toughsheet Community Stadium next Tuesday against Luxembourg.
