Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Gray was introduced late on in the game but still managed to get himself on the scoresheet, receiving infield from Brooke Norton-Cuffy's low pass before finishing confidently beyond the Azerbaijan goalkeeper to put the icing on a convincing team performance.

In doing so, Gray becomes the fourth-youngest player to score for England's Under-21 side at the age of 18 years and 10 days old. Only Jude Bellingham, Theo Walcott and Jamal Musiala have scored goals at a younger age for England's U21 side.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gray was praised by England boss Gareth Southgate prior to his maiden U21 call-up last week, the Three Lions boss saying the Leeds teenager was developing 'exceptionally well', along with a trio of Premier League regulars.

"There are some players with the Under-21s who are doing exceptionally well, especially in midfield," Southgate said, upon announcing the senior squad earlier this month. "The likes of Kobbie Mainoo, Harvey Elliott - Rico [Lewis] was with us last time - Archie Gray at Leeds is doing very, very well I have to say, so there are a number of players in that group we could move in."

The Leeds youngster only made his professional debut at the beginning of 2023/24 but has gone on to play in excess of 40 times for Daniel Farke's Whites outfit who currently sit top of the Championship table. The 18-year-old had a strike chalked off last month as Leeds defeated Leicester City at Elland Road; the teenager's late attempt judged to have beaten goalkeeper Mads Hermansen via a heavy deflection off Foxes defender Wout Faes.