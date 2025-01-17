With Charlie we had the decision after Ilia Gruev and Ethan Ampadu is back. It makes sense right now that he gets some minutes and grow in his personality. With Joffy it’s not that he’s out for a few weeks, he’s been struggling for gametime for months. His behaviour was always professional but due to our offensive options, it was quite often the case he’s not even in the squad. A player at his age it’s important to create value for us and finds his rhythm back to improve as a player. It was his big wish to use this window to find a solution to get more gametime and because his behaviour was always spot on, we rewarded his wish that we allow him to go on loan. Overall I’m very happy with my squad. The injury to Patrick [Bamford] we may have to stay awake. We’re top of the league, Fourth Round of FA Cup, it’s not easy to find a solution that improves us, great character and is affordable.