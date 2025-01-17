Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leeds United return to bread and butter on Sunday with the visit of Sheffield Wednesday to Elland Road.

The FA Cup break is over and the Whites are back in Championship action looking to retain their place at the very top of the table. Leeds are nine games unbeaten, having last suffered a defeat at Blackburn Rovers at the end of November, and haven't lost a game at Elland Road in 11 outings.

Daniel Farke will sit down with the media on Friday with a scheduled press conference start time of 1.30pm at Leeds' Thorp Arch training ground and this is what will and will not be on his agenda.

Questions he will likely face and answer

Farke might touch on the FA Cup draw against Millwall, who overcame Dagenham and Redbridge earlier this week to book an Elland Road meeting with old rivals Leeds.

Team news ahead of Sheffield Wednesday will come up. Joel Piroe's fitness and whether or not he returned to team training as expected on Wednesday or Thursday.

How Patrick Bamford is getting on with his hamstring rehabilitation.

Any new knocks or problems picked up in the FA Cup or in training.

Does Illan Meslier walk back into the team after Karl Darlow got the nod, in a planned swap, for the FA Cup win?

The difficulty Sheffield Wednesday will pose and how they differ now to when Leeds played them all the way back in August. The Owls have five wins on the road this season, which matches their Hillsborough tally.

Transfers - any updates?

Any comments on the moves for Joe Gelhardt and Charlie Crew to Hull City and Doncaster Rovers respectively?

Will anyone else follow them out the door?

Questions that will not fly

Are you still interested in Emi Buendia?

The Argentinian is one of a small number of Aston Villa players who could be considered for exits this month, but Farke never discusses other clubs' players by name. He is a known admirer of the attacker, with whom he won two Championship titles at Norwich City, and Leeds made an attempt to get him in the summer. Just don't expect any clues from Farke as to whether Leeds harbour lingering hopes of getting the 28-year-old at the second attempt.