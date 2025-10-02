Leeds United welcome Tottenham Hotspur to Elland Road for their latest Premier League fixture on Saturday.

Leeds United have been backed by the experts to get a result when they host Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday.

Daniel Farke’s side are back in front of their own fans for a lunchtime kick-off this weekend, having drawn 2-2 at home to Bournemouth last time out. The Whites were on course for all three points up until Eli Junior Kroupi’s 93rd-minute effort meant goals from Joe Rodon and Sean Longstaff were good enough only for a point.

Many would have taken that point before kick-off, however, with Leeds still unbeaten at home despite facing some top-level opposition. Farke’s side dominated Everton to win 1-0 on the opening night before hard-fought draws against Newcastle United and Andoni Iraola’s Cherries.

And it is that home form that statistical experts Opta believe could give them a good chance of getting something on Saturday. Having run the fixture through their Supercomputer thousands of times, they have given Leeds 31.3 per cent chance of taking all three points, while draw is down at 25.2 per cent.

In total, Opta have given Leeds a 56.5 per cent chance of continuing their unbeaten home run against Spurs, who subsequently have a 43.5 per cent chance of an away victory according to the statistical experts. Particularly given their opponents are in the top-four going into the weekend, Whites fans might be encouraged by how their side are being backed.

That will no doubt be down to their strong start, with Newcastle and Bournemouth arguably at the same level or above than Spurs, albeit Thomas Frank’s side are currently highest in the table. Neither of the last two visitors to Elland Road left with three points and both found it an incredibly difficult place to play.

Spurs’ European commitments might also have affected Opta’s outcome, with Frank’s side out in Norway on Tuesday night for their 2-2 Champions League draw against Bodo/Glimt. Elland Road on Saturday will be their third away trip in a week, with last weekend seeing them draw 1-1 at previously pointless Wolves.

Midweek football proved a regular issue for Spurs on their way to the Europa League trophy last season and they dropped points at Brighton following their first Champions League game of this campaign, drawing 2-2. But while Leeds are unbeaten at home so far, Frank’s side are yet to taste defeat on the road.

And so Saturday’s game will be a huge challenge for Leeds, who are still slight underdogs to take all three points according to Opta. Farke will demand another fast start from his side, albeit hopefully one with more clinical finishing compared to Bournemouth last weekend.

Victory for Leeds on Saturday could pull them up towards the top eight, dependent on results elsewhere, while a point would keep them around mid-table. Defeat will likely see them fall a few places if others around them get results throughout the weekend.