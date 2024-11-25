The England Under-21 international experienced promotion from the Championship in 2023

Championship promotion hopefuls Leeds United have emerged as one of the leading contenders to sign out-of-favour Manchester City midfielder James McAtee in the January transfer window, according to reports.

Football Insider understands that the 22-year-old is growing increasingly frustrated at his lack of first team minutes this season and is seeking an opportunity to harness his potential with regular football away from the Etihad Stadium.

So far this term, McAtee has played just one minute of Premier League football for Pep Guardiola’s side despite their recent slump in form. He did, however, manage to score against Slovan Bratislava in a 4-0 Champions League victory after appearing as a late substitute against the Slovakian side.

McAtee has been a mainstay in the England Under-21 side for the last few years and has proven he has an eye for goal with six goals in 15 caps for Lee Carsley’s young side.

The youngster has also shown this quality in the Championship by scoring nine goals in 37 appearances on loan for Sheffield United in the 2022/23 season as the Blades experienced automatic promotion from the second tier.

McAtee extended his loan for one further season and was one of his team’s more productive players last term with three goals and three assists in 30 games as the South Yorkshire side finished rock bottom of the Premier League table. Guardiola claimed in pre-season that McAtee would have a role to play at Manchester City this term and added that he was now a player that he could count on.

“Of course, he will not be a regular player this season but in a lot of games he will help us and when he plays like he did today I can always count on him perfectly.” Guardiola told the club website.

However, Football Insider now understands that Manchester City could be willing to cash in on McAtee in January to help fund their pursuit of a replacement for Rodri after his ACL injury.

Leeds are reportedly plotting an offer of around £30m for the England Under-21 star, which if successful would make him the second most expensive purchase in the club’s history behind Georginio Rutter.

However, Leeds are not the only side vying for the youngster’s signature and two Premier League sides in West Ham and Fulham are also believed to be keeping tabs on the midfielder’s availability.