Manor Solomon has given his thoughts after Sunday’s incredible 4-3 success at Swansea City.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Whites winger Manor Solomon has made a difficult Leeds United admission with Swansea City praise but ultimately an encouraging promotion verdict.

United’s Tottenham loanee Solomon came back into the starting line up for Sunday’s return to Championship action at Swansea and delivered by netting his first two goals since his switch to the Whites.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With 73 minutes on the clock, his second strike finally had Leeds in front for the first time and 3-2 up after the Swans had twice put themselves ahead. Even then, the hosts fought back to level up at 3-3 in the 90th minute - only for Willy Gnonto to have the last laugh by netting a 91st-minute winner.

Speaking post match to LUTV, Solomon admitted Swansea had proved very hard opponents as he served up praise for Luke Williams’ side. Solomon, though, declared that wins like Sunday’s in South Wales were requirements for team’s looking to get promoted as his team hit top spot for the first time this season.

“We are happy with our performance, we are happy with the three points,” said Solomon to LUTV. "It was a really difficult game, we made I think three comebacks and in the end we go home with the three points and we are really pleased and happy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We worked really hard I think during the whole game. We played against tough opposition, I think one of the best possession sides in the league that I have faced so far so it was difficult.

"But we gave everything and in the end we deserved I think the three points and if you want to get promotion and be top of the league then these kind of games you need to be able to win. We did it and we are really pleased."