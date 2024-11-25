Manor Solomon makes difficult Leeds United admission with rival praise and promotion verdict

Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot

Leeds United writer

Published 25th Nov 2024, 09:35 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Manor Solomon has given his thoughts after Sunday’s incredible 4-3 success at Swansea City.

Whites winger Manor Solomon has made a difficult Leeds United admission with Swansea City praise but ultimately an encouraging promotion verdict.

United’s Tottenham loanee Solomon came back into the starting line up for Sunday’s return to Championship action at Swansea and delivered by netting his first two goals since his switch to the Whites.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

With 73 minutes on the clock, his second strike finally had Leeds in front for the first time and 3-2 up after the Swans had twice put themselves ahead. Even then, the hosts fought back to level up at 3-3 in the 90th minute - only for Willy Gnonto to have the last laugh by netting a 91st-minute winner.

Speaking post match to LUTV, Solomon admitted Swansea had proved very hard opponents as he served up praise for Luke Williams’ side. Solomon, though, declared that wins like Sunday’s in South Wales were requirements for team’s looking to get promoted as his team hit top spot for the first time this season.

For the latest Whites news, sign up for the YEP’s free Leeds newsletter.

“We are happy with our performance, we are happy with the three points,” said Solomon to LUTV. "It was a really difficult game, we made I think three comebacks and in the end we go home with the three points and we are really pleased and happy.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"We worked really hard I think during the whole game. We played against tough opposition, I think one of the best possession sides in the league that I have faced so far so it was difficult.

"But we gave everything and in the end we deserved I think the three points and if you want to get promotion and be top of the league then these kind of games you need to be able to win. We did it and we are really pleased."

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice