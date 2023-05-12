Eddie Howe insists he “doesn’t spend energy” comparing himself to the more established managers in the Premier League ahead of Leeds United’s home game with Newcastle United on Saturday.

The Magpies boss was questioned about his thoughts on Whites manager Sam Allardyce saying he was “as good” as the likes of Pep Guardiola, Jurgen Klopp and Mikel Arteta.

Allardyce has been appointed on a four-game deal at Leeds with the brief to keep the club in the Premier League. After spending time out of management, the former Bolton boss said in his first press conference: “I might be 68 and old, but there’s nobody ahead of me in football terms.

“Not Pep, not Klopp, not Arteta. It’s all there with me. They do what they do, I do what I do.

“In terms of knowledge and depth of knowledge, I’m up there with them. I’m not saying I’m better than them, but certainly as good as they are.”

Newcastle visit a Leeds side in desperate need of points this weekend with the Magpies also needing a victory to hold off a resurgent Liverpool in the race for the top four.

Asked last week if ever compared himself to the likes of Guardiola and Klopp, Howe replied: “I don’t spend any energy comparing myself to them. I think that would be ridiculous.

“We’ve had different paths, different journeys, to get to the same league. I am myself. They are themselves. I just try to be the best ‘me’ I can be, and work on myself constantly to try and improve.”