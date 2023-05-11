New boss Sam Allardyce made four changes to his side for his first Leeds game in charge at Manchester City last weekend as the fit-again Max Wober, Junior Firpo, Adam Forshaw and keeper Joel Robles all came into the side.

Illan Meslier was dropped after a string of recent goalkeeping errors whilst Robin Koch, Crysencio Summerville and the injured Liam Cooper were also all replaced in the side. Leeds fell to a 2-1 defeat in the fixture in which Rodrigo, Sam Greenwood, Summerville, Pascal Struijk and Brenden Aaronson were all introduced from the bench at various stages during the second half. Rodrigo pulled a goal back for Leeds who had trailed 2-0 to Pep Guardiola’s title favourites and this is the XI that we think Allardyce will send out against Saturday’s lunchtime visitors Newcastle. Cooper, Tyler Adams, Luis Sinisterra and Stuart Dallas all remain out.