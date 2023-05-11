Relegation-threatened Leeds United face a massive clash against Newcastle United on Saturday in their penultimate home game of the season – and this is how we think the Whites will line up.
New boss Sam Allardyce made four changes to his side for his first Leeds game in charge at Manchester City last weekend as the fit-again Max Wober, Junior Firpo, Adam Forshaw and keeper Joel Robles all came into the side.
Illan Meslier was dropped after a string of recent goalkeeping errors whilst Robin Koch, Crysencio Summerville and the injured Liam Cooper were also all replaced in the side. Leeds fell to a 2-1 defeat in the fixture in which Rodrigo, Sam Greenwood, Summerville, Pascal Struijk and Brenden Aaronson were all introduced from the bench at various stages during the second half. Rodrigo pulled a goal back for Leeds who had trailed 2-0 to Pep Guardiola’s title favourites and this is the XI that we think Allardyce will send out against Saturday’s lunchtime visitors Newcastle. Cooper, Tyler Adams, Luis Sinisterra and Stuart Dallas all remain out.
1. GK - Joel Robles
Allardyce made a big and bold call in dropping Meslier for Robles at Man City but Robles responded with a solid performance and his display was praised by the Whites boss in his post-match presser. It would now be a big surprise if he did not stay between the sticks. Photo: LINDSEY PARNABY
2. RB - Luke Ayling
Allardyce highlighted an intent to exploit Newcastle down the channels at his pre-match press conference and that can be one of Ayling's best strengths when on song and bombing forward from right back. In any case, Allardyce clearly likes the look of main right-back alternative Rasmus Kristensen as a centre-back. Photo: Naomi Baker
3. CB - Rasmus Kristensen
Allardyce sprang a surprise by playing right-back Kristensen as a centre-back at City and there was probably enough in United's display to think that he will keep the back line as it is considering that captain Liam Cooper is still out injured. Pascal Struijk and Robin Koch are the chief alternatives although Koch was not called for at any point against City having dropped to the bench. Photo: Naomi Baker
4. CB - Max Wober
Wober's return from a hamstring injury has been extremely timely for Leeds at a time when captain Liam Cooper is now out and he looks a banker to start at the back. Photo: Stu Forster