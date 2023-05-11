Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Catherine Tate will announce UK Eurovision points on Saturday
Stephen Tompkinson found not guilty of causing grievous bodily harm
Duchess of Edinburgh’s prayers for woman hurt in royal escort crash
Adam Price quits as Plaid Cymru leader after report
Train operator to be brought under government control
Key takes from Donald Trump’s controversial CNN interview

9 free agent strikers Leeds United should consider this summer amid Premier League relegation battle - gallery

A look at some of the free agent signings Leeds United should consider this summer, with options for staying up and relegation.

Jamie Kemble
By Jamie Kemble
Published 11th May 2023, 15:33 BST
Updated 11th May 2023, 18:30 BST

Leeds United face an uncertain future as they continue their battle against Premier League relegation.

Sam Allardyce has been tasked with guiding the club to safety, but going into the last three games, there is no denying that it feels as though the Whites are closer to dropping down into the Championship than securing another year in the top-flight.

Meanwhile, the club will already be preparing their transfer strategy for both eventualities, and to that end, we have rounded up nine free agent strikers they should consider this summer, with options for both staying up and going down.

Take a look below...

Baston wasn’t exactly a hit with Swansea, but he has scored 10 times in the Spanish second tier with Leganes this season. he could be an interesting signing at Championship level.

1. Borja Baston

Baston wasn’t exactly a hit with Swansea, but he has scored 10 times in the Spanish second tier with Leganes this season. he could be an interesting signing at Championship level.

Photo Sales
Munir has scored six times for a struggling Getafe side this season. He is 27 years of age, and he will be a smart signing for someone this summer.

2. Munir El Haddadi

Munir has scored six times for a struggling Getafe side this season. He is 27 years of age, and he will be a smart signing for someone this summer.

Photo Sales
Joao will be leaving Reading this summer, and he might be a useful depth player if Leeds do go down.

3. Lucas Joao

Joao will be leaving Reading this summer, and he might be a useful depth player if Leeds do go down.

Photo Sales
Lozano is a 30-year-old striker who can play across the front line. He has struggled for goals this season, but he has been a menace in La Liga at times during his career, and he might be a smart signing.

4. Anthony ‘Choco’ Lozano

Lozano is a 30-year-old striker who can play across the front line. He has struggled for goals this season, but he has been a menace in La Liga at times during his career, and he might be a smart signing.

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:Premier LeagueSam Allardyce