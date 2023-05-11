9 free agent strikers Leeds United should consider this summer amid Premier League relegation battle - gallery
A look at some of the free agent signings Leeds United should consider this summer, with options for staying up and relegation.
Leeds United face an uncertain future as they continue their battle against Premier League relegation.
Sam Allardyce has been tasked with guiding the club to safety, but going into the last three games, there is no denying that it feels as though the Whites are closer to dropping down into the Championship than securing another year in the top-flight.
Meanwhile, the club will already be preparing their transfer strategy for both eventualities, and to that end, we have rounded up nine free agent strikers they should consider this summer, with options for both staying up and going down.
Take a look below...