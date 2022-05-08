Leeds United show support for injured Stuart Dallas with Emirates gesture

The Whites have four games to prove they are worthy of their top flight status, starting with a trip to Arsenal on Sunday afternoon.

Dallas, who has started every Premier League game since the Whites returned to the division, will not feature against the Gunners after the Ulsterman suffered a horror injury during the Whites' 4-0 defeat to Manchester City last weekend.

In injury time at the end of the first half, United's utility man beat the turf in pain after a challenge on City attacker Jack Grealish left him with a season-ending injury. The club have since confirmed that he suffered a femoral fracture, for which he has already undergone extensive surgery, and the injury will keep last season's Player of the Year side-lined for a 'lengthy period'.

At a crucial moment, the dependable Dallas has finally fallen victim to the LS11 injury crisis for which he has been the solution this season as the versatile player has filled in for a number of positions.

The 31-year-old will be a huge miss for Jesse Marsch as the Whites enter the final stages of a relegation battle which could go right to the wire.

Leeds United pay homage to Stuart Dallas with t-shirts at the Emirates. Pic: Ryan Pierse.

Sunday's hosts have also shown their support for the injured player.

"Arsenal supporters will notice Leeds fans today are wearing t-shirts dedicated to their Northern Ireland international Stuart Dallas, who suffered a broken leg during their last match against Manchester City," reads the Arsenal programme.

"Everyone at Arsenal wishes Stuart a successful recovery from what is a very serious injury, and we hope to see him in action again next season."