'Finally' - Leeds United fans relief as long wait comes to an end with three changes to line-up for Arsenal

Leeds United forward Joe Gelhardt is handed his second Premier League start at the Emirates as Jesse Marsch makes three changes. Fans have been reacting on social media:

By Flora Snelson
Sunday, 8th May 2022, 1:21 pm
Updated Sunday, 8th May 2022, 1:23 pm

@Yeboahyah: I like this, feeling good today.

@RyanHLufc: Great that Joffy is starting but why drop Rodrigo?

@ConnoMOT92: Finally, Joffy starts.

@Bowntime: Finally starts Gelhardt!!

@Duncsagain: Hope Joffy’s got something for them.

@Charliethegoon: Geldhart start?? Only taken a whole season for the chance.

Leeds United attacker Joe Gelhardt in action against Manchester City. Pic: Lewis Storey.

@SeanSmi59697180: Nice to see Joffy getting his chance.

@Jordan_Bullen: This defence giving me nightmares before we’ve even kicked off.

@Matthew_Waller9: Absolutely honking bench, that.

@CamGibbon: Finally Joffy starts.

Joe Gelhardt made his first Premier League start in December, when Arsenal beat Leeds United 4-1. Pic: Tim Keeton.

@Daniels41837955: Like that line up, Finally we unleash Joffy.

@OhSimify: Finally starting Joffy up front, not too sure on James playing behind him, I thought Rodrigo could do a better job at penetrative passes, but I guess we'll see, hopefully Firpo can find form too, let's get stuck in!

@Knowlesm: Rodrigo and the kids on the bench. No-one can ever argue this squad was too light all season given the lack of depth the subs demonstrate.

@EddieLUFC: Unreal team but would like to see Rodrigo start as well as Joffy somehow.

Leeds United boss Jesse Marsch. Pic: Oli Scarff.

@DCWressell: Joe Gelhardt starting.... things you love to see.

Joe GelhardtPremier League