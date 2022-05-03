His challenge on Jack Grealish in first half stoppage time left the Ulsterman with a femoral fracture and after a night in Leeds General Infirmary he was transfered to London on Sunday to undergo an operation.

Dallas has taken to social media today to thank Leeds United and Northern Ireland fans for their support and all the medical professionals who have cared for him since the incident occured on Saturday evening.

"Huge thank you for all of the messages I’ve received in the past few days," he said.

"I’ve had amazing support from across the world of football - but particularly from Leeds and Northern Ireland. I’d also like to thank Dr Williams, Dr Sarraf and the medical team at Leeds United. The support I’ve received has meant the world to me and my family. Now it’s time to focus on my rehab, I will be back from this stronger than ever. In the meantime I’ll be supporting my teams every step of the way. #MOT #GAWA"

Broken femur injuries in football are rare because the bone is so strong and it takes a huge physical force to fracture it. Leeds are yet to issue a concrete assessment on just how long the 31-year-old will be missing but their statement on Sunday revealed it would be a 'lengthy' time on the sidelines.

Dallas has started each and every one of the club's Premier League games since promotion, making it 267 appearances in all for the Whites since his 2015 move from Brentford. His influence blossomed during Marcelo Bielsa's tenure, filling in at full-back on either side, playing on the wing or in the centre of midfield as Leeds escaped the Championship and took the top flight by storm.

His absence, along with that of Adam Forshaw, for the rest of the relegation run-in comes as a huge blow to Jesse Marsch and his side.