Leeds United show off new home shirt and provide release date details

Adidas struck a lucrative five-year deal with the Elland Road outfit last summer during which Leeds signed the largest commercial deal in the club’s history with global sports betting brand SBOTOP whose logo features on the front of the club's shirts.

The Whites will begin their 2021-22 Premier League season with a clash against arch rivals Manchester United at Old Trafford on Saturday, August 14 and via their social media channels Leeds put out a video at 6pm on Wednesday evening showing off their new home shirt.

The video was quickly followed by a post of stars Kalvin Phillips, Robin Koch and Raphinha wearing the new home shirt accompanied with the words "The Fabric of Leeds. Tomorrow. 9am."

The shirt is white with the traditional three Adidas stripes running down the middle of the shoulder in a bright yellow.

VIDEO: From Leeds United showing the club's new home shirt. Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images.

