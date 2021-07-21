Leeds United's home ground Elland Road. Pic: Getty

BOXT - which is a multi-product e-commerce and fulfilment platform specialising in the servicing of boilers, air conditioning, electric vehicle charging points and Google smart home products - are headquartered in Leeds and have a longstanding relationship with the club since its inception.

As part of the agreement, the company's logo will appear on the shirt sleeves of the first team, academy teams and women's teams throughout the season.

BOXT will also receive marketing rights at Elland Road and across the club's digital channels.

Paul Bell, Executive Director of Leeds United said: “As we look forward to our second season back in the Premier League we are delighted to welcome BOXT to the club as our Official Sleeve Sponsor.

"BOXT is a technology led brand that shares our ambition to innovate and disrupt established markets and this agreement will deliver global awareness for BOXT and help drive and support the brands ambition to grow its international business.”

Andy Kerr, Chief Executive & Founder of BOXT commented: “We are delighted to be working in partnership with Leeds United as their shirt sleeve sponsors. They are a massive club with an impressive fan base and we feel that their ambition for success closely aligns with our own at BOXT.

"We are looking forward to next season and believe that this partnership will significantly enhance our brand awareness as we seek to make BOXT a household name.”

Mel Butler, Executive Chairman & Founder of BOXT added: “This is a really exciting next step in our relationship with the club and is especially poignant as the concept for BOXT was developed in an office we took from the club at Elland Road back in 2017.