Tony Dorigo makes 'potent' Leeds United prediction after arrival of latest Whites recruit

Leeds have made two first-team signings so far this summer and both concern the left-hand side of the pitch.

After two years as a Whites loanee, Jack Harrison finally became a permanent United player when joining the club from Manchester City for £11m on a three-year deal.

Four days later, Leeds announced the capture of former Spain under-21s left back Junior Firpo from Barcelona for €15m on a four-year deal and Dorigo can see the duo linking up to devastating effect.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

GOT HIM: Jack Harrison has finally become a permanent Leeds United player after signing from Manchester City for £11m. Photo by Robin Jones/Getty Images.

Reflecting on the £11m fee to land Harrison, Dorigo told the YEP: "I think he's an absolute bargain and it's testament really to Jack and his attitude.

"There's no doubt when he first came that you could see good bits in him but he had to improve in various areas.

"Slowly but surely he has got that attitude to improve and I just love the way that he approaches things.

"I think that some of his control and dribbling has been superb and of course now he has added goals and assists to his game.

"I think if you look at the spread in the Premier League of someone who provides those goals and assists and how much they would cost, I think at £11m once again we have done great.

"He's a player that I love and who I think can keep chipping away and keep improving as well and for Junior Firpo he is absolutely ideal.

"He's such an honest player that you will see him back defending as well as getting up.

"That combination, when you think of the athleticism that Harrison has got and Firpo, that left hand side could be pretty potent."

A message from the Editor:

Leeds has a fantastic story to tell - and the Yorkshire Evening Post has been rooted firmly at the heart of telling the stories of our city since 1890.

We believe in ourselves and hope you believe in us too. We need your support to help ensure we can continue to be at the heart of life in Leeds.

Subscribe to our website and enjoy unlimited access to local news and information online and on our app.

With a digital subscription, you can read more than 5 articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.

Click here to subscribe.

For more details on our newspaper subscription offers click here.