Leeds United have struck a new agreement with JD Sports. Pic: Getty

Last summer the Elland Road outfit announced that JD had become the club's first official shirt sleeve sponsor on a one-year deal.

The company has now entered a new agreement with the Whites to continue their association in LS11 into a second term.

JD will become United's official retail partner for the new season with the extended agreement set to include an "extensive distribution programme" that will see Leeds United's replica kit and training wear stocked in stores across the UK, Europe and the USA.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

JD's logo is also set to appear on the front of all junior replica shirts for the new season.

Leeds United Executive Director Paul Bell said: “JD is one of the most recognised names on the high street and one of the world’s biggest retailers and we’re delighted to extend our strategic partnership with them.

“JD has an impressive portfolio of over 3,000 stores across 20 International territories including some key target markets for the club.

“The extension of our agreement will help the club to broaden its global retail footprint and allow Leeds fans easier access to our merchandise on the high street.”

Peter Cowgill, Chairman of JD Sports Fashion PLC, added: ”We’re delighted to renew our partnership with Leeds for the forthcoming season.