Leeds United host Sheffield United on a poignant night for the visitors.

Chris Wilder has urged his Sheffield United players to ‘channel’ the emotion from George Baldock’s tragic death and put on a performance the former Blades man would be proud of at Elland Road.

Leeds United welcome the Blades to LS11 this evening in what will be a mouth-watering top-of-the-table Championship clash. But the occasion took on a more poignant tone after news of Baldock’s death, aged just 31, last week. The Greek international only left Bramall Lane for Panathinaikos in the summer, having spent seven years in South Yorkshire.

Former teammates will be on both sides this evening, with Jayden Bogle switching Bramall Lane for Elland Road in the summer, and there will be a tribute to the much-loved defender before kick-off. The two clubs will come together for a minute’s silence, with both sets of players wearing black armbands during the game.

“I think we have to channel it, that's the biggest thing, we have to channel that, that huge disappointment - well disappointment is not a big enough word is it?” Wilder told The Star. “I don't think there is a word that describes how everyone feels but they have to go about it in a professional way and be disciplined because we know Leeds United away on a Friday night...

“We have played there before, I have been there as a manager, I've been there watching games. I remember one game against West Brom, it was an incredible environment and noise and occasion and they'll create that. They'll respect it, I'm sure, as a proper football club and football supporters that have suffered as well, with the loss of players, players that have decorated their football club at the highest level, in cup finals, winning leagues and from an international point of view, they have had losses as well. They'll respect that.

“I'm sure there's going to be something before by the two clubs but then it's game on and when it's game on, George's attitude would have been that: 'game on, we are coming in your backyard and we are going to try and make it as difficult as possible for you to beat us.’”

The game itself pales into insignificance but might also be a welcome distraction for those affected by last week’s tragic news. Both sides could end the night top of the Championship, although for Leeds that would need a win by three clear goals while the Blades need only a point.

Leeds will welcome Daniel James and Manor Solomon back into the squad following hamstring injuries, while late decisions will be taken on international returnees Brenden Aaronson, Ao Tanaka and Junior Firpo. Sheffield United have no fresh issues but are without long-term absentees Jack Robinson and Tom Davies.