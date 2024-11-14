Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leeds United defender Max Wober has made Ralf Rangnick's Austria squad for UEFA Nations League matches against Kazakhstan and Slovenia this month, despite limited involvement at Elland Road.

Wober's start to the 2024/25 campaign has been detrimentally impacted by injury with the Austrian making a single appearance under Daniel Farke since returning from a season-long loan at Borussia Monchengladbach last season.

The 26-year-old was tipped to reprise his role with the Bundesliga club over the summer transfer window, however, an agreement between Leeds and Gladbach could not be reached with United reportedly holding out for a sum in excess of £10 million for the defender's services. Meanwhile, Wober's loan release clause, which allowed him to leave in the first place, was no longer active.

Wober cited his international career as the reason he chose to depart Elland Road following relegation from the Premier League in May 2023.

“I'm telling you with a very heavy heart that I’m leaving Leeds United for coming season on loan," he wrote on social media last summer. "I’m forever grateful for the support you gave me from the minute I set foot on Elland Road. It really means a lot to me. I totally understand the disappointment with some of you. But for me it is a necessary step to show myself at the highest level and to be able to secure a spot in the national team of Austria for the Euros in 2024. I can only wish the club all the best during the time that I’m away, I’ll be supporting you no matter what, wherever I go.”

The player was subsequently called up by ex-Manchester United boss Rangnick for Austria's UEFA Euro 2024 campaign and, similarly, was named among the Austria squad during September's international break.

Wober missed last month's Nations League fixtures through injury but has won a recall at the first opportunity, despite his fears that playing Championship football would lead Rangnick to select an alternate.

In fact, despite not playing a minute of Championship football, Austria apparently have limited options to choose from other than Wober. While he may no longer be first-choice in the centre of defence for his country, he remains within the squad.

Rangnick said earlier this month: “Max started training again at Leeds a week ago. We don't have many options in his position.”

This suggests Wober's gametime concerns were unfounded and going on loan to Gladbach was not a requirement to remain in the international picture. Had he remained at Elland Road, there is a strong chance he would have featured prominently under Farke last season, in particular following Pascal Struijk's injury which left him sidelined for the entire second half of the campaign.

Subsequently, Wober is behind Struijk and Joe Rodon in the pecking order at Elland Road this season and appears unlikely to oust the preferred central defensive pair given the strength of Leeds' rearguard. The club have conceded the least Expected Goals (xG) in the Championship with Struijk and Rodon featuring as ever-presents throughout 2024/25.

Wober may get his chance if Rodon picks up a fifth yellow card before the 19th matchday of the season, although that would only be for a single game whilst the Welshman serves a one-match suspension. Additionally, Struijk's promotion to official vice-captain means he is a near-certainty to be named as left-sided centre-back, which also happens to be Wober's primary position, when available, especially during club captain Ethan Ampadu's absence.

Austria visit Kazakhstan on Thursday evening, locked on seven points in their Nations League group alongside Norway and Slovenia, a game in which Wober could feature but is not expected to start given his recent injury lay-off and lack of match practice.