Leeds United can climb into the Championship’s top-two with victory over Sheffield United this evening.

Former Leeds United man Dominic Matteo expects this evening’s Yorkshire derby to be decided in midfield, with summer signings Ao Tanaka and Joe Rothwell key to ensuring all three points remain at Elland Road.

Few would have expected Tanaka and Rothwell to partner in midfield this season, given they were both signed to operate in the more advanced role, but Daniel Farke has been left with little choice after losing Ethan Ampadu and Ilia Gruev to serious knee injuries. Leeds are scouring the market for possible free agent additions but as with the 2-2 draw at Sunderland a fortnight ago, a more attacking combination will start this evening.

Leeds were undoubtedly, and understandably, more open in midfield at Sunderland but Tanaka and Rothwell also offered more cutting edge going forward. And striking that balance will be key for Farke this evening, with Matteo predicting a tighter performance to pull the Whites into those automatic promotion places.

“We know that Sheffield United are a very strong side, they don't concede goals - six clean sheets on the bounce - so we know they'll be hard to play against,” Matteo told LUTV. “The midfield is always key, and for Tanaka and Rothwell to show what they can do on a big stage against a club like Sheffield United who haven’t lost in the Championship - that’s where games are won and lost.

“With Rothwell and Tanaka playing together, we have to make sure we can get balls into the wide lads because they cause problems. Obviously Mateo Joseph just needs to get on the end of some crosses, a couple more goals and we’ll start to see the best of him.

“We know Wilder will be bang at it, he loves it. It's one of those games you look forward to because you know something is going to be happening. We need our players to control the game and control their emotions as well. It's very important we’re clinical because with the clean sheets Sheffield United are keeping, they’ll get a couple of opportunities and we have to make sure there's nothing easy. Whichever team defends best will win it. It might be a tight game and I'm hoping it will be a 1-0 win for us at home.”

A 1-0 win would see Leeds climb above Sheffield United and into the automatic promotion places, even if only for a day or so before the Championship’s other top-two hopefuls play on Saturday. It would also set Farke’s side up perfectly for next weekend’s trip to Watford, which will be the point at which every other team in the current top-seven have been faced.

Leeds will then go into a more favourable run of fixtures on paper and should be able to cement their automatic promotion credentials before the festive fixture chaos. Defeat this evening, however, could see the Whites end this weekend as low as ninth.