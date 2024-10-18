Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leeds United have been linked with a host of free agent options over the past week.

Leeds United’s search for midfield reinforcements is intensifying and reports have now claimed Christoph Kramer is training at Thorp Arch in a bid to earn a contract.

Elland Road recruitment chiefs have been assessing the free agent market after losing Ethan Ampadu and Ilia Gruev to serious knee injuries this month, with the former out until January while the latter is not expected back until March. The YEP reported last week that former Nottingham Forest man Cheikhou Kouyaté was among a small group being considered, with conflicting claims surfacing over the weekend.

The outlet claimed earlier this week that an unnamed German player had been invited to Thorp Arch, with suggestions now that it is Kramer. The 33-year-old has been without a club since mutually terminating his Borussia Monchengladbach contract at the start of summer, with it becoming clear he was not going to play regularly.

A move to Leeds initially looked unlikely for Kramer, who was thought to be happy staying in Germany having enjoyed an early foray into punditry. But if the report is to be believed, Farke has seemingly been able to lean on his former player to come on trial.

The pair worked together during the 2022/23 campaign at Monchengladbach, where Kramer spent eight years as a regular starter. The midfielder has also won the World Cup with Germany and played regularly in European competition.

As with all possible targets, proof of fitness levels will be imperative before Leeds pull the trigger on any possible arrivals. Farke spoke openly about Leeds’ search for a free agent on Wednesday and admitted he was cautiously optimistic of receiving help, with a decision expected before the end of this month.

"I never confirm any names and won't speak about players who aren't under contract," he said. "It would not be professional. I just speak about our players. I can speak in general about the situation. It's a pretty special and unique situation, we had a small group anyway before the injuries to Ethan and Ilia. We've decided to have a deeper look into the free agent market. We had some guests in the last days here at Thorp Arch to have a deeper look on it.

"It won’t last a few more weeks, we won’t bring a player in at the end of November. If we make a decision it will be pretty quickly... We’re not too far away. We want to lead this club in a sustainable way and do things out of panic in a crazy way. If we haven’t brought a player in the next two weeks then we won’t bring one."