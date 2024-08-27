Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leeds United have seen a bid rejected for the midfielder.

Sheffield United look to be preparing for the possible exit of Gustavo Hamer with reports suggesting a replacement has already been lined up.

Having seen Hamer’s relegation release clause expire earlier this summer, there was growing optimism he would stay at Bramall Lane but whether it be Leeds or someone else returning with another bid, Sheffield United look to be putting contingency plans in place. Journalist Alan Nixon reports they have identified Celtic winger Mikey Johnston as a possible successor, should the Dutchman leave.

Johnston remains on the fringes of first-team action at Celtic but showed he is more than good enough for the Championship during a six-month loan spell at West Brom last season. The tricky winger registered seven goals and two assists in 20 appearances to help Carlos Corberan’s side reach the play-offs.

Hamer has been deployed in a somewhat unnatural left-midfield role, albeit with the remit of drifting centrally, and his exit would open up the chance for Chris Wilder to bring in a more orthodox wide man. Sheffield United remain hopeful of keeping the 27-year-old but have been unable to rule out any exits, with Wilder admitting earlier this week that serious bids will be considered.

“I've been honest and upfront and realistic, all at the same time, regarding us as a club,” Wilder said on Monday. “If bids do come for players, they have to be considered and I don't know what to expect over the next four or five days.

“There have been a couple of bids for players; one was pretty close and another was a million miles off. If and when decisions on players get made by the board then I'll get notified and we have to have a plan and be ready. It's a bit of me looking into the future and trying to see who potentially might go.”

It remains to be seen whether Leeds will return with a second bid before Friday’s deadline but the addition of an attacking central midfielder is a priority. Daniel Farke had made no secret of his desire to add goals from the middle of the pitch and Hamer would certainly provide that, having already registered two goals and an assist in three Championship appearances.

But in submitting a £13m bid for Hamer, Elland Road chiefs have shown that money is available to be spent, should the opportunity arise to sign top quality. They continue to be linked with 1. FC Koln’s Dejan Ljubicic and the YEP’s Inside Elland Road newsletter broke news of interest in Roland Sallai last week.