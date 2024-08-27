Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leeds United’s next bit of transfer business is imminent with the arrival of Tottenham Hotspur’s Manor Solomon but the Whites remain interested in another attacker.

The Whites worked to complete the loan deal of Solomon over the weekend and expected it to take longer than other transfers due to the Bank Holiday and what needed to be agreed with Spurs to make it happen. Leeds are expecting to announce the season-long loan on Tuesday having come to terms with the Premier League outfit. Solomon follows Largie Ramazani through the door and though both are wingers and neither can be described as an out-and-out number 10, Leeds believe they have versatility in Farke’s current attacking group. Solomon has 20 senior appearances in a central role and can play on either flank, Ramazani has limited experience in attacking midfield but has played as a striker and second striker, while Brenden Aaronson has played most of his football in and around the number 10 position. Willy Gnonto featured in the middle too against Sheffield Wednesday and shone.

But the arrival of Solomon has not led the Whites to rule out a late move for Roland Sallai, the Hungarian international attacker. Sallai, 27, is in the final year of his contract with Bundesliga outfit SC Freiburg and is thought to be open to the idea of a move. As first reported by the YEP in last week’s Inside Elland Road newsletter, Leeds have tracked him for months but his availability was thought to be problematic until last week. Sallai’s versatility has allowed him to play as a right winger, left winger, striker, second striker and attacking midfielder. He has 55 appearances to his name in central positions behind the striker. Even with Ramazani and Solomon through the door, Leeds remain interested in Sallai and reports in Germany suggest that interest could translate to a last-minute attempt to prise him from Freiburg. He is, however, also expected to have other suitors.

Leeds are also still in the market for a central midfielder and a full-back to give Farke the options he has been asking for. Solomon is the only arrival expected on Tuesday but further incomings are expected this week before Friday night’s deadline. Suggestions on social media, however, that a private jet scheduled to fly from Bournemouth to Leeds Bradford Airport would be carrying a Cherries player are wide of the mark. Leeds are known to be keen on Max Aarons, who turned down an Elland Road move at the 11th hour in order to sign for Premier League Bournemouth last summer. He played for Farke at Norwich City and appears to be out of favour with Cherries boss Andoni Iraola. But the private jet appears to be complete coincidence and Leeds, traditionally and most pertinently now that they’re a Championship club, do not tend to employ the use of private jets for UK-based transfers.

One transfer target for the midfield role that is now considered unlikely is Sheffield United star man Gustavo Hamer. Leeds had a bid for the 27-year-old knocked back by the Blades, who considered it ‘derisory’ and below the fee set by a recently-expired release clause. The Whites are not currently expected to revisit the scenario, having bid what they say they value Hamer at.