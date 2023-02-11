Leeds United are now putting the final touches on their preparations for Sunday’s clash with Manchester United.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As the search, and indeed preparations for Sunday go on, we have rounded up all the latest news surrounding Elland Road.

Ayling U-turn

Leeds are said to be performing a U-turn over Luke Ayling.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The full-back is set to see his contract expire at the end of this season, and until now, there has been little progress. Ayling is now 31 years of age, and it’s not a given for a player of that age to receive a new deal, particularly with Ayling only starting seven Premier League games so far this season.

But according to Football Insider, Ayling is now ‘increasingly likely’ to get a new contract offer despite being ‘nailed on’ to leave Elland Road.

Slot stance

Feyenoord boss Arne Slot may have rejected Leeds, but it seems he may have interest in the job in the future.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to Algemeen Dagblad, while Slot has refused the chance to take over at Elland Road due to being happy at his current club, the refusal is ‘only for the rest of the season’. That means there could be a deal to be done in the summer, whoule Leeds decide to go down to interim route.