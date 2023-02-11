Leeds United set to perform U-turn on contract as Arne Slot’s future stance revealed
All the latest Leeds United news as the Whites prepare to face Manchester United.
Leeds United are now putting the final touches on their preparations for Sunday’s clash with Manchester United.
The Whites have already played the Red Devils once this week, picking up a point a Old Trafford, and the two sides will now play at Elland Road again on Sunday. Meanwhile, Leeds are continuing their search for a new manager following the departure of Jesse Marsch, and so far, they are not having too much luck, with a number of their targets proving elusive.
As the search, and indeed preparations for Sunday go on, we have rounded up all the latest news surrounding Elland Road.
Ayling U-turn
Leeds are said to be performing a U-turn over Luke Ayling.
The full-back is set to see his contract expire at the end of this season, and until now, there has been little progress. Ayling is now 31 years of age, and it’s not a given for a player of that age to receive a new deal, particularly with Ayling only starting seven Premier League games so far this season.
But according to Football Insider, Ayling is now ‘increasingly likely’ to get a new contract offer despite being ‘nailed on’ to leave Elland Road.
Slot stance
Feyenoord boss Arne Slot may have rejected Leeds, but it seems he may have interest in the job in the future.
According to Algemeen Dagblad, while Slot has refused the chance to take over at Elland Road due to being happy at his current club, the refusal is ‘only for the rest of the season’. That means there could be a deal to be done in the summer, whoule Leeds decide to go down to interim route.
The report claims there is always the ‘lure from abroad’, and much will depend on what Feyenoord offer at the end of the season.