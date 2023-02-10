News you can trust since 1890
Versatile Leeds United teenage prospect signs new deal with Whites

A versatile Leeds United teenage prospect has signed a contract extension with the Whites.

By Lee Sobot
2 minutes ago - 1 min read

Eighteen-year-old Morten Spencer has operated as both a centre-back and centre-midfielder this season for United’s under-21s in Premier League Two and the Papa John’s Trophy. The teenager has made 11 appearances over the two competitions and has now signed a fresh one-and-a-half year deal, running until the summer of 2024. United’s under-21s sit second in the Premier League Two Division Two table.

NEW DEAL: For Morten Spencer at Leeds United.
