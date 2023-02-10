Erik ten Hag reveals reason for anger ahead of Leeds United rematch and Man United issue

The Whites and Red Devils will meet again on Sunday afternoon, just four days after Wednesday night’s 2-2 draw at Old Trafford. Ten Hag’s side fought back from 2-0 down to claim a point from the midweek fixture after Leeds netted very early at the start of both halves through Willy Gnonto and then a Raphael Varane own goal. Ten Hag’s anger at his side’s two slow starts was obvious, but the Dutch boss admits solving the ongoing absence of the injured Christian Eriksen at a time when Casemiro is also suspended is no easy issue.

Pressed on the fact that he was clearly unhappy with the way his players started both halves on Wednesday night, ten Hag said: “It is not easy, as you have to replace some players. The routines are not there and this is obvious. We had the combination over the last few weeks on the right with Aaron [Wan-Bissaka] and Antony. Now there is a new combination in the holding midfield position as we have to bring in a new position as Christian Eriksen is away. So the whole midfield construction is new and that takes time to bed in and get the routines again, this takes games and that was obvious. We played quite well but both starts killed our game.”