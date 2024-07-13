Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leeds United manager Daniel Farke.

Leeds United look to have identified their next transfer target with reports claiming they are ‘set to move’ for Sheffield United defender Jayden Bogle.

Defensive reinforcements have become a key priority for Leeds this summer, with exits in that area of the pitch leaving manager Daniel Farke short of options. Archie Gray, who was almost ever-present at right-back last season, joined Tottenham in a deal worth £40million earlier this month while Charlie Cresswell left for Toulouse and club captain Liam Cooper has attracted interest from other Championship clubs after his contract expired.

With Connor Roberts also returning to parent club Burnley, Leeds have been left with only Sam Byram and the returning Rasmus Kristensen as natural right-back options, with the latter unlikely to feature at Elland Road. But sights have now seemingly been set on strengthening that area of the pitch with the Telegraph’s Mike McGrath reporting in ‘interest’ in Bogle.

McGrath claims Leeds are ‘set to move’ for the Sheffield United man, whose initial contract was due to expire this summer before the newly-relegated club activated a 12-month extension. But the Blades will need to make a decision on the right-back, either cashing in this summer or rebuffing interest in the risk of losing him for free next year.

Whether Sheffield United would be open to doing business with a direct Championship promotion rival remains to be seen and there is no detail on what kind of fee it might take to tempt the Blades. But manager Chris Wilder is currently overseeing a major squad overhaul and the impending takeover by US-based consortium could pave the way for more change.

14 players have already left Sheffield United this summer, including the likes of George Baldock, John Egan, Chris Basham and Max Lowe. That has left Wilder short in defence, similarly to Leeds, and so might take some convincing to wave goodbye to an excellent Championship option in Bogle that does not need to be sold.

Bogle was almost ever-present during Sheffield United’s luckless Premier League campaign last season, featuring in 34 league games - only Gus Hamer and Jack Robinson registered more minutes - and scoring three goals. All three of those goals came against top-level opposition coincidentally, with the right-back on the scoresheet against Manchester City, Chelsea and Manchester United.

Leeds have already welcomed three signings through the door, the most recent of which saw Joe Rothwell arrive on a season-long loan from Bournemouth on Thursday evening. The 29-year-old, who was part of the Southampton side who broke Leeds hearts in May’s play-off final, joined permanent signings Joe Rodon and Alex Cairns as Farke builds a squad fit for a second promotion push.