Eighteen-year-old Leeds star Charlie Crew has declared his intent upon signing a new Whites deal.

Charlie Crew has declared his Leeds United man intent and the Whites youngsters he hopes to follow upon signing a new deal at Elland Road.

Midfielder Crew, who has just turned 18, made giant strides last season and appeared on Daniel Farke’s first team bench as part of a campaign in which he also made his debut for the senior Wales side.

Leeds then announced on Friday that Crew had signed a new four-year deal and the teen has now set his sights on showing Farke that he can “trust” him as he aims to become the latest Whites youngster to make the grade.

"It is a special moment for me and my family,” said Crew in an interview with the club’s website.

“It is something that I was always looking and hoping for and it is something that, at a club like this, means so much to me.

“Since coming in two years ago, it has just been unbelievable, from all the coaches to all the players. So, signing a new deal means everything to me and I can’t wait to start the new season strongly.

“I think since coming in, I have only gone upwards and only moved forward. That is down to the coaches I have worked with and all the players.

"I definitely think I have moved forward, and I am looking ahead to this season because I think I can push on even more.

“The club is unbelievable at producing players as you have seen. It is now about following in their footsteps really and getting a taste for first team football, showing the manager that he can trust me, moving forward and working hard.”